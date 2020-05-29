Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Hahnville High test site closing on May 29

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. – The COVID-19 test site at Hahnville High School will be closing Friday, May 29. Other test sites in St. Charles Parish are still actively administering tests.

Since beginning their testing on April 15, the Hahnville High location administered more than 2,100 tests.

The testing site is being relocated to other areas in need of Coronavirus screening in St. Charles Parish.

For a current list of those St. Charles Parish test centers and other test centers in Louisiana, you can click here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News