Hahnville High test site closing on May 29

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. – The COVID-19 test site at Hahnville High School will be closing Friday, May 29. Other test sites in St. Charles Parish are still actively administering tests.

Since beginning their testing on April 15, the Hahnville High location administered more than 2,100 tests.

The testing site is being relocated to other areas in need of Coronavirus screening in St. Charles Parish.

For a current list of those St. Charles Parish test centers and other test centers in Louisiana, you can click here.