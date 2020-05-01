Gulfport lifts temporary mandatory curfew

By WLOX Staff| May 1, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT – Updated May 1 at 11:03 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – A citywide curfew in Gulfport put in place last month is set to end Friday.

Mayor Billy Hewes said the curfew will no longer be in effect as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Other measures issued in the mayor’s executive order remain in effect, including restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, social distancing guidelines, and recommendations to stay home unless necessary.

The curfew, which went into effect March 31,originally was in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The mayor’s proclamation issued Friday says while there is a continuing need to combat the spread of COVID-19, the curfew is no longer needed at this point as part of the concerted effort.

