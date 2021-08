NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) discussed how the current mobile testing is going, as well as the launch of an additional testing program that is being piloted this week.

In addition, NOLA-PS will discuss the recent data released on its COVID-19 Tracker.

NOLA-PS says COVID-19 testing is one of the keys to keeping students and staff safe within the community schools.