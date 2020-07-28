St. Tammany Parish Public Schools release updated Schools Planning Guide

COVINGTON – The St. Tammany Parish Public School Board has updated the start date for schools in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

Public schools in St. Tammany will now begin the 2020-21 school year after Labor Day.

“The School Board directed us last week to coordinate with the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and School Employees to adjust the calendar to delay the start of school to after Labor Day,” Interim Superintendent Pete Jabbia said. “The determination if we start school with in-person, hybrid or distance learning will be determined by the phase the state is in when school starts in September.”

The system’s “Safe Start Days” are set for September 8 through September 11, following a School Board recommendation to delay school reopening.

The first full day of school with all students is Monday, September 14.

Read the full School Year Planning Guide for St. Tammany Parish Public Schools below: