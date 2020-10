LAPLACE – The St. John the Baptist Parish school district is using a phased-in approach to bring students back under phase 3 guidelines.

Beginning November 9, students in pre-k through third grade will continue a full time Monday to Friday schedule, while fourth through twelfth graders will be in person Monday to Thursday, and virtual on Fridays.

Parents who do not want to send their kids back have until October 30 to opt-in to full time virtual learning.