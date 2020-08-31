Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Return to school dates change for St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An empty classroom is seen at a closed school in Paris, Monday, March 16, 2020. France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday until further notice to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST – In a statement released by the public school system, it was announced that due to the cancellations of orientations and professional development due to Hurricanes Marco and Laura, the start dates for classes have been revised.

  • First Day for Virtual Students (1st-12th) and for all students at East St. John High School, West St. John High School, STEM Magnet Program will be September 3.
    • Classes will take place 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and be online only for hybrid students Sept. 3-8)
  • First Day for Traditional Students (1st-3rd) will be September 9.
  • First Day for Remaining Hybrid Students (4th-8th) will be September 10.
    • (Gold schedule in person/Green schedule online)
  • First Day for PreK/Head Start/Kindergarten will be September 14.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News