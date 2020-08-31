Return to school dates change for St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) announced that the City’s current health data is exceeding all health and safety criteria and unless our progress towards these goals changes the District will begin a phased return to in-person learning, beginning with PreK through 4th grade students, starting between Sept. 14th through Sept. 25th.

The reopening plan, guided by NOLA-PS’ Roadmap to Reopening, was announced with support from local public health officials.