Return to school dates change for St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST – In a statement released by the public school system, it was announced that due to the cancellations of orientations and professional development due to Hurricanes Marco and Laura, the start dates for classes have been revised.
- First Day for Virtual Students (1st-12th) and for all students at East St. John High School, West St. John High School, STEM Magnet Program will be September 3.
- Classes will take place 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and be online only for hybrid students Sept. 3-8)
- First Day for Traditional Students (1st-3rd) will be September 9.
- First Day for Remaining Hybrid Students (4th-8th) will be September 10.
- (Gold schedule in person/Green schedule online)
- First Day for PreK/Head Start/Kindergarten will be September 14.