Jefferson Parish Schools release Phase 3 plan

METAIRIE – More Jefferson Parish Public School students will return to in-person learning under an updated Phase 3 plan just released by the school board.

The new Phase 3 plan comes less than one week after Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state would progress on to Phase 3 of COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

“Our goal throughout this process has been to return as many students to the classroom safely while providing choice for families to receive virtual at-home learning,” superintendent for Jefferson Parish Schools Dr. James Gray said. “We look forward to seeing our students back at school on a more regular basis and returning to a more traditional school setting.”

Under the new Phase 3 plan:

Grades 6-8 All hybrid students in grades 6-8 will return to school for in-person classroom instruction five days a week beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23. Grades 9-12 Hybrid students in grades 9-12 will rotate Fridays on campus for in-person classroom instruction following the current A/B schedule beginning Friday, Sept. 25. Greater Need 9-12 Students Hybrid students in grades 9-12 who are most in need of in-person instruction may return five days a week for in-person classroom instruction. Schools will determine these students on a case-by-case basis and follow-up directly with those families. All Virtual Students Students enrolled in Virtual Jefferson will continue to learn virtually at home through the nine week commitment period with the opportunity to remain for the duration of the year.

Precautions such as daily temperature checks, face coverings, social distancing and static grouping to the maximum extent possible, frequent hand washing, and more cleaning and disinfecting at the schools will remain in place.

“Thank you for your support and patience as we carefully considered the best transition plan to prioritize student learning while maintaining safety protocols,” Gray said. “We will continue to seek input from our stakeholders and collaborate with the Louisiana Department of Education, the Louisiana Department of Health, and local health officials. As this is a fluid situation, we are prepared to make adjustments based on the public health situation.”