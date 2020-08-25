Jefferson Parish Schools push start date back, now Aug. 31

Given the uncertainties of the impact of Tropical Storm Laura and the possible threat of inclement weather, Jefferson Parish Schools has decided to push back the first day of school for 1-12th grade students to Monday, August 31.

“We were excited and ready to welcome students back to school this week,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “Given the uncertainty of the weather, we wanted to give our families an opportunity to plan accordingly. Additionally, we wanted to give our teachers the chance to return before students so they could continue the work they were scheduled to do at the beginning of the week.”

Schools will continue to organize technology and instructional materials in order to distribute these materials to families in advance of the first day for students. Families will hear directly from their schools about when they can pick up resources for their students.

On Monday, August 31, PK/K students should be available for an individual at-home learning orientation. More information will be forthcoming from schools about how this will be handled.

PK/K students will report to school, either virtually or in-person, Tuesday, September 1 or Wednesday, September 2 depending on the staggered start date.

There may be additional adjustments for schools in Grand Isle and Lafitte given those areas are under a mandatory evacuation at this time.

JP Schools will continue to use district email and the Student Progress Center messaging system to communicate the latest information directly to families and employees.

Stay tuned to the district’s website and social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for the latest information.