Jefferson Parish Schools: Masks required for all adults and children while indoors.

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Following the reinstatement of the Governor’s statewide mask mandate, Jefferson Parish Schools will now require face masks for adults and children while inside school facilities.

The Governor’s mandate is effective August 4 through September 1 and may be extended, if necessary.

“We will continue to work with medical experts to ensure our mitigation measures prioritize the safety of students and employees and are appropriate for the current health situation,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray.

“As the virus and medical recommendations evolve, we will adjust our plans accordingly so we can continue to safely educate children.”

JP Schools released its Start Strong Jefferson plan July 29. At the time of the release, district leaders emphasized the community should expect changes in the guidance based on the latest COVID-19 data and recommendations from the medical community.

Start Strong Jefferson outlines the day-to-day mitigation efforts schools will follow to continue providing safe, in-person instruction. The full Start Strong Jefferson plan can be viewed at jpschools.org/startstrong.

Prior to the mask mandate announcement, Start Strong Jefferson strongly encouraged face masks for adults and children while inside school facilities in alignment with the Governor’s guidance at that time.

The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is August 9.