Gov. Edwards says state will be closely monitoring school and college reopenings students returning to campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In his latest briefing Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards cited “modest and sustained” improvement in Louisiana’s COVID-19 data, but that the case growth rate shows the state still has work to do in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Edwards noted that Louisiana remains fifth in the nation per capita by that measure. He also warned that the return of students to both secondary and higher education campuses will present a challenge to keeping key indicators necessary for further reopening heading in the right direction.

“We are closely monitoring school and college re-openings. We are going to be looking trends and potential problems, try to make sure that we’re identifying those as early as possible, digging into the data to see how reopening affects our numbers. And this is a process that is gonna continue and I expect will be refined throughout the fall.”

Edwards urged college students returning to campus to “think twice” about going to large get-togethers.

Louisiana is ten days out from the expiration of the current extended Phase 2 reopening orders. Edwards said Tuesday that he expects to review the latest data with state emergency management and public health leadership with in the next several days. The decision, expected early next week, will once again be based on gating criteria set by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Edwards first issued a statewide mask order on July 13, which was extended along with his Phase Two order through Friday, August 28.

Edwards also announced Tuesday that he will reject an emergency plan for the fall elections because it doesn’t expand mail-in balloting options for people quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic or those at greater risk of serious harm from COVID-19.