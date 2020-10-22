COVID-19 update from NOLA-PS

NEW ORLEANS – As students return to in-person learning, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) remains committed to the health and safety of the school community.

“We will continue to do everything we can to ensure the District and our schools are supported through the duration of the pandemic.”

Every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. NOLA-PS will provide an update on any changes related to COVID-19, such as the number of coronavirus cases and updates to the Community Feeding Program.

As of noon on Thursday, October 22, the District is tracking a total of 13 active cases of COVID-19 (6 staff; 7 students) among the NOLA-PS school community.

Of the 13 cases, 11 were newly confirmed within the past seven days.

The District’s COVID Case Tracker reports active cases over an approximately two-week period. For the purposes of this dashboard, an active case is defined as a COVID-19 case that is confirmed and within their isolation period.

All schools are required to report positive cases to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the District.

The District is continuing to stay on top of updates, collaborate with state and local agencies, and work closely with school leaders, task force, and community stakeholders to ensure a safe 2020-2021 school year.

Community Feeding Program:

While all schools offer daily meals to their currently enrolled students, many school locations have begun offering meals to any eligible student in the community whether they are enrolled in a District school or not.

These sites that are providing the community feeding option may provide any student with a grab-and-go style breakfast and lunch.

