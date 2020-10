NEW ORLEANS – Some students in Algiers will be back in the classroom for the first time today.

Students at Behrman Charter and LB Landry High School will start transitioning to in person learning this week.

Fifth, sixth, and ninth graders head back today. Fifth and sixth graders also go to school again tomorrow, along with 10th graders.

Seventh and eight grade students are back Wednesday and Friday, and seniors go back Thursday.