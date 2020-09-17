Ascension Public Schools announce Phase 3 plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Govenor John Bel Edwards announced his decision to move the state into Phase 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Following his decision, Ascension Parish Public schools have outlined what Phase 3 will look like for their students.

Ascension Parish students have the option to transition from virtual education to in-person education.

The transition will take place from October 14-16.

The following Phase 3 guidelines are explained by grade level:

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Pre-K through 5th grade students will continue daily in-person learning under Phase 3. Some slight differences may be seen in group sizes for daily events such as P.E., recess, and lunch. Despite adding more students in group, kids will remain socially distanced.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

6, 7, and 8 grade students will transition to daily in-person learning in a phased-in schedule starting September 21. On September 23, all middle school students will attend daily in-person learning. This will continue while Louisiana is under Phase 3.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Most 9th through 12th grade students will continue in a hybrid schedule of alternating in-person and online learning at least through the end of the first nine weeks with some exceptions. Donaldsonville High School will move to daily in-person learning starting Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. However, due to the large size of their student populations, Dutchtown High, East Ascension High, and St. Amant High will continue a hybrid schedule for at least the remainder of the first 9 weeks. Additional information about high school transitions from hybrid to daily in-person learning will be communicated out by September 30, 2020.

As Louisiana prepares to enter Phase 3 of reopening, the states superintendent, Dr. Cade Brumley, explained what happens next for schools.

WHAT PHASE 3 WILL ALLOW FOR SCHOOLS:

Phase 3 will allow group sizes to go from 25 to 50

School buses can now allow 75 percent capacity

Band, vocal and music activities can resume indoors or outdoors

The Louisiana Department of Education school reopening guidelines can be found here.

