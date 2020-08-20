Some Oklahoma public schools temporarily halt in-person classes

GROVE, Okla. — Administrators at Grove Public Schools have decided to immediately move from in-person classes to complete online learning.

A statement posted on the Grove Public Schools website says two teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 and numerous students and staff are under a mandated quarantine.

Due to possible impact on multiple sites, Grove Public Schools will not conduct onsite classes until August 31st.

The school district says through contact tracing they were unable to isolate the potential exposure and spread throughout the district.

Meals will still be available for pick up at the driveway between the middle school and the upper elementary. Meals will be available for pick up from 10 am to noon.