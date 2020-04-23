Grim virus-related employment stats as state mulls openings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The latest figures from Louisiana’s labor department show that nearly 92,000 filed initial unemployment claims last week, compared to fewer than 1,600 for the comparable week in 2019.
At a Thursday morning meeting of a new recovery task force of the Legislature in Baton Rouge, economist Loren Scott said state unemployment could eventually hit 22%. Louisiana’s death toll reached 1,473 on Wednesday.
The number of known coronavirus infections, based on testing by the state health department and commercial labs, topped 25,000.
However, the number hospitalized in the state dropped to 1,747 Wednesday. It peaked at 2,134 earlier this month.