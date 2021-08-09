Gretna Fest 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns; City sets dates for 2022

GRETNA, La. — The City of Gretna has decided to cancel this year’s Heritage Festival.

The City made the announcement via Facebook on Monday, citing COVID-19 concerns as the reason for canceling.

Gretna Fest 2021 was scheduled for October 21-23.

City officials say the event will not be rescheduled, but have announced dates for the 2022 festival. Next year’s event is scheduled for October 7-9.

FULL STATEMENT:

The City of Gretna, in collaboration with the Gretna Economic

Development Association and the Gretna Heritage Festival have decided, after careful

consideration of the public’s safety, to cancel this year’s Gretna Heritage Festival due

to COVID concerns.

2021 was the year the Festival was returning to its “roots” and we look forward to

carrying that theme forward and presenting the Festival again in 2022 on October 7, 8

and 9.

For further information, you may contact the City of Gretna at 504-363-1500 or the

Gretna Economic Development Association at 504-361-7748. City of Gretna