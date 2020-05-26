Gretna face mask distribution and walk-up COVID-19 testing to resume on Wednesday

ALGIERS, LA – As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the need for more testing is apparent across Louisiana. Also still needed are face masks and coverings.

New Orleans Councilwoman Kristin Palmer announced a partnership with Ochsner Hospital to offer a new walk-up testing site in Algiers.

Along with testing, face masks will be handed out at the Greater St. Mary Baptist Church on Horace Street.

Although it was rained out on Tuesday, the site will open back up Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Ochsner is also running community testing sites in St. Tammany parish. Any Louisiana resident ages two and up can get tested at the Fritchie Gym on West Howze Beach Road in Slidell.

These sites are open until 4 p.m. this week. Results can be expected within 24-72 hours.

Those who test positive, who do not require hospital care, will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsners 14-day symptom tracker program.

Another test site available this week is in New Orleans East.

Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Vietnamese Initiatives in the Economic Training Building on Granville Street.

Testing runs until 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.