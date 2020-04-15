Grand Isle set to reopen for property owners

GRAND ISLE, La. – Property owners who are not official residents of Grand Isle will be able to return Monday, April 20.

Initially, police blocked off entry to Grand Isle to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They were only allowing access to those with an official Grand Isle driver’s license. Others who owned property in the area but did not have a Grand Isle driver’s license were turned away.

A special town council meeting was held on Tuesday, April 14 where local officials agreed to amend the original emergency order after a split vote of 3-2.

As part of the amendment, the council agreed to allow limited access for nonresident property owners and their immediate families. The beaches will also have limited access, following social distancing protocols.

Property owners must have a valid form of identification along with proof of property ownership in Grand Isle for re-entry.

Grand Isle is a part of Jefferson Parish, which reported more than 5,100 Coronavirus cases on April 14. However, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Grand Isle.