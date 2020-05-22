Graceland reopens the mansion gates to visitors

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Visitors to Graceland had their temperatures taken before going through the famous gates and they are also being kept farther apart.

“What is great if you’ve never been to Graceland, or even if you had, this is going to be like getting a private tour,” said Angie Marchesese, VP of Archives and Exhibits.

Graceland closed it’s doors for the first time ever in March.

Now they’ve opened back up but can only operate 25 percent capacity. On Thursday, instead of welcoming 2,000 to 3,000 visitors, they had reservations for just 100.

“We anticipated a slow start, but we are hoping that with everything we’ve put in place people will come to visit. We are really looking forward to welcoming the Elvis fans back,” said Marchesese.

The first thing you will notice when you come here is all the employees are wearing masks. Customers aren’t required to but are encourage to bring their own. In fact, for the first time Graceland is selling masks online and in their gift shop.

Graceland is trying to make all its new health safety protocols fun for fans.

The visitors we talked to, all from out state, are just glad to be here and taking advantage of the much smaller crowds.

“It’s nice to have stuff open and be able to get out and do things,” said Doug McGahn.

Graceland is hoping it won’t be long before the king’s house is full again.