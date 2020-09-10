Governor Edwards says he’s not losing sleep over recall petition

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards says he isn’t concerned about a recall petition seeking to remove him from office.

Edwards was asked a question about the recall effort this afternoon at the end of a press conference, moments after he had announced that Louisiana would move into Phase 3 on September 11.

“There’s a recall petition circulating?” Edwards said. “You know, there are a lot of things that keep me up at night. That’s not one of them.”

But social media groups, most with some variation of the name “reopen Louisiana,” have been circulating plans for a mass signing of a recall petition on what turns out to be the same day the state will move into Phase 3.

These groups uniformly express anger at Edwards’ handling of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana. Members share news reports from other states that have relaxed restrictions, just as Edwards announced today he will do.

Edwards has received both raise and criticism for his handling of COVID-19 in Louisiana. Recently, the Republican Party of Louisiana said Edwards needed to allow individual parishes to move into Phase 3.

Nearly six months from the first reported coronavirus case in Louisiana, over 155,000 positive cases have been confirmed, and nearly 5,000 Louisiana residents have died.

A group has announced plans to hold a recall signing rally on September 11 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the neutral ground across from Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.