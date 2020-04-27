Governor Edwards readies to release virus reopening plans

Breaking News
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected soon to announce his plans for a “very gradual effort” to loosen business restrictions and a public gathering ban enacted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

One small step was beginning Monday as some nonemergency medical services resumed. The Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order took effect March 23. It expires Thursday.

Edwards was expected Monday afternoon to release specifics of what restrictions he’ll continue into May and which ones he’ll end.

The governor is moving cautiously and has warned any loosened restrictions could come with mask mandates and physical distancing requirements for businesses.

