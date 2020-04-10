Governor Edwards gives his daily coronavirus briefing

(CNN) -- Households across the country are facing a stark moral dilemma on a weekly, if not daily, basis: goout during the pandemic to shop for groceries and supplies but risk your own health, or order those same items online and risk the health of the people who pack and deliver them to you.

Perhaps nowhere is this conflict more apparent than with Amazon, which has emerged as a vital lifeline for countless families -- with so much demand that it is in the process of hiring another 100,000 workers at its distribution centers-- even as there have been concerning reports about the safety of its warehouse workers.