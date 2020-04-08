Governor Edwards dispels rumor of Carnival crew infecting New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – An estimated 300 crew members on board the Carnival “Valor” stepped off the ship in New Orleans tonight (April 8), but did not walk past the dock.
According to a Carnival spokesman, the crew immediately got on buses bound for the airport, where Carnival had chartered planes for the crew to be flown home to their native countries.
At his daily news conference, Governor John Bel Edwards said he wanted to be dispel a “rumor” about the ship and it’s crew. Apparently the Governor was referencing a rumor that possibly Covid 19-infected crew members would be free to roam New Orleans.
Instead, the Governor said that state officials had worked with Carnival officials, the Port of New Orleans, and the Coast Guard to allow crew members who are not infected to leave the Valor, while an unknown number of ill patients would remain on board.
Here’s more from a statement released by Carnival Cruise Line: