Gov. Edwards to decide on whether to reopen

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards will decide today on whether to extend the statewide stay at home order or move into phase one of reopening.

Edwards’ two week extension of the stay at home order expires Friday.

The governor said two weeks ago that there were still a number of parishes that needed to show decreases in coronavirus cases before the state could begin phase one of the White House’s guidelines for reopening.

If the state does move forward with phase one, that would mean that the stay at home order would be lifted and places like churches, barbershops, and salons would be allowed to open, but at 25 percent occupancy.

The governor’s news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. You can watch it right here on WGNO.com.