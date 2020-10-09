Gov. Edwards staffer tests positive for COVID-19; 2 others quarantined

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE – Three staffers working in the office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards are currently in a 14-day quarantine after one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test result was revealed on Thursday, October 8, and the governor’s office released that information Friday morning.

The unidentified staffer was not in close contact with the governor, according to a spokesperson.

The three staffers will quarantine for 14 days, which is the current CDC recommendation.

Governor Edwards has long been a vocal proponent of wearing a mask in public to help stop the spread of the deadly disease. He has also spearheaded statewide mitigation measures to minimize the impact of the coronavirus.

In July, an Edwards staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Mitigation measures put in place by the governor’s office prevented a spread of the disease within the staff.