Gov. Edwards says number of COVID-19 cases in other parishes will go up soon

NEW ORLEANS – According to the Louisiana Department of Health, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 60 of the state’s 64 parishes so far.

Governor Edwards says that although the greatest number of cases are in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes, other parishes could see their numbers go way up as well.

“Look at the 242 in Caddo, and the 63 next door in Bossier,” Edwards said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “That’s what Orealns and Jefferson looked like not too long ago. So all of these deaths all of these cases are very very concerning to me and others across the state, and I grieve for everyone of the 239 people that have died.”

The governor again stressed the need for thousands of ventilators. He says that, based on current projections, New Orleans will run out of ventilators by Sunday or Monday.