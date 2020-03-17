Gov. Edwards requests Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Orleans and Jefferson Parish

BATON ROUGE – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards requested the Small Business Administration (SBA) provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Orleans and Jefferson parishes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this request is specific to the two parishes with the highest number of cases in Louisiana at this time, Gov. Edwards will request SBA assistance for all 64 parishes in the state. Louisiana must first show documented economic impact in a parish, which is happening right now.

“We know that businesses across the state have already experienced significant economic loss and are anticipated to continue to lose revenue because of this pandemic,” Gov. Edwards said. “We also know that small businesses are the backbone of our economy. While it is necessary to do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, we need help from the SBA to help reduce the burdens our small businesses are facing during this time. That is why the SBA aid is so important. The people of Louisiana are resilient and so are our business owners, but they need extra help as we get through this together.”

The effects of COVID-19 on businesses in Louisiana began on January 31, and businesses across the state are anticipated to lose revenue as the pandemic continues. Gov. Edwards has already certified five businesses in the area that have suffered substantial economic injury and are in need of financial assistance.

Click here to read the letter.