Gov. Edwards meeting with President Trump in Washington

NEW ORLEANS – Governor John Bel Edwards is heading to Washington today to talk to President Trump about Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus.

Edwards is one of only a few governors invited to meet one-on-one with the president. Louisiana has the fifth highest number of cases per capita in the U.S. right now.

The governor released a statement saying he looks forward to talking to the president about the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus, the plans to reopen more businesses next month, and the need for additional testing.