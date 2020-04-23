Gov. Edwards: Masks to be part of ‘new normal’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says masks will continue to be recommended attire for Louisiana residents even when stay-at-home orders are eased.

Edwards stressed at a Wednesday news conference that masks are important to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Exactly when and how restrictions will be eased remains unclear, but Edwards is expected to provide more guidance as early as Monday.

The state surpassed 25,000 known coronavirus cases, based on testing, as of Wednesday and the death toll rose to 1,473. But the number of cases requiring hospitalization continues to decline.