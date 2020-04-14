Gov. Edwards issues statement as Louisiana surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

BATON ROUGE – On April 14, the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 1,013 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

In response to the reported numbers, Governor John Bel Edwards issued the following statement:

“Today’s death count is the largest we have reported in a single day since this COVID-19 outbreak started and it brings the number of Louisianans we have lost to more than 1,000. That’s 1,013 people who are someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother or child or aunt or uncle. They are our neighbors, friends and coworkers. They are more than just a number on a report or graph, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families.



Our analysis shows that most deaths come 11.2 days after the onset of symptoms, which is why we must look at long-term data and trends. It is also why it is incumbent upon our people to follow the Stay at Home order, because just as the positive things we do now will save lives in the future, the negative things we do could threaten lives as well.” Governor John Bel Edwards

The Louisiana Department of Health will update the state’s Coronavirus case numbers again on Wednesday, April 15 at noon.

For more information or updates on COVID-19 in the state, Louisiana residents can visit coronavirus.la.gov or text LACOVID to 67283.