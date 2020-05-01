Gov. Edwards asks Louisiana to prepare for Phase One

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on the presence of coronavirus in the state of Louisiana during a media availability and press conference Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Governor John Bel Edwards released two new PSAs today.

In them, he asks Louisianans to continue to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to meet the White House’s guidelines for entering Phase One.

“A new day is coming for Louisiana and it will be here before we know it. I have extended the Stay at Home Order until May 15 to give all of us a little more time to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that we can begin to enter Phase One. We’ve made some gains but are not out of the woods, yet. Your safety is my main concern. I want to get our economy going again and have no doubt we will. How soon depends on you,” Gov. Edwards said.