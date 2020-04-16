GOP senators reject wider mail-in vote for Louisiana primary

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican state senators have blocked an emergency plan to expand early voting and mail-in balloting options for Louisiana’s July presidential primary in response to the coronavirus.

GOP Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin ran into a wall of opposition from his fellow Republicans for his proposal. They objected to its broadening of Louisiana’s current allowances for people to vote absentee by mail.

Republicans lawmakers on a Senate committee voted against Ardoin and stalled the plan.

Senators suggested Ardoin should make changes and return with a new proposal. But Ardoin said he’s not certain he can negotiate a redesigned plan in time to order supplies he’ll need to conduct a safe election.