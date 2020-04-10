GoAuto Insurance offering reductions in monthly premiums for active automobile policyholders

BATON ROUGE – On Friday, Baton Rouge-based GoAuto Insurance announced that all current Louisiana automobile insurance policyholders would see a reduction in monthly premium payments during the current pandemic.

The rate decrease, due to a reduced number of cars on roads leading to fewer automobile accidents, will last through May 31 and may be extended if the Shelter in Place order is continued.

This announcement affects nearly 82,000 current Louisiana customers for a total reduction in savings of more than $4.2 million.

This action is effective for all active Louisiana GoAuto Insurance policies as of April 1. Current and new policyholders must make a payment between April 1 through April 30, and May 1 through May 31, to receive the discount.

With locations in Nevada and Ohio, GoAuto Insurance has requested information from those state governments as well on how to file for approval to implement a similar plan. GoAuto Insurance Founder and CEO, Greg Tramontin, stated he anticipates that both states will approve the request. “While we are proud of our home in Louisiana, all of our customers are important to us,” said Tramontin.

In Louisiana, only 9 locations out of more than 50 in the state have had to temporarily close due to the pandemic. Those stores are located in New Orleans (8) and Shreveport (1). Tramontin emphasized, however, that there are plenty of other open stores in both markets to serve those customers who absolutely have to go in person. In those cases, it is suggested that they call ahead. GoAuto has also recently increased its digital presence with a new free app available for iOS and Android phones.

Tramontin continued, “Our employees are facing the same challenges as our customers, but we are still functioning and going forward. We are very proud of the fact that most of our stores remain fully staffed, and additionally you can still call, click or tap the app and we’ll be happy to help you with your policy needs.”