NEW ORLEANS – Businesses that tried to reopen over the weekend have expressed a shortage of masks and other PPE for their employees to safely work.

Now, the business group Greater New Orleans Inc. is reaching out to help.

GNO Inc. has created an online marketplace set up to connect local businesses with local and regional companies that make PPE. Each seller maintains a listing on the site, and business owners are free to purchase directly from those sellers.

The website is gnopivot.org.