Gift cards, event tickets to be given out at “Shots for Santa” vaccine drive

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Remarkable Women

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An area event hopes to expand vaccine accessibility while bringing on the holiday cheer.

On Tuesday, Bring Back Louisiana will host “Shots for Santa” in City Park. Each newly-vaccinated person will receive a $100 gift card and a free ticket to the driving tour of “Celebration of the Oaks.”

Event Details

Shots for Santa

  • Tuesday, December 21
  • Happening from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.
  • Located at City Park’s City Putt (33 Dreyfous Dr., New Orleans, LA 70124)

All awarded tickets can be redeemed anytime before January 2nd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Events Canceled Due to Recent COVID-19 Surge

Popular

Latest News

More News