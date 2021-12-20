Gift cards, event tickets to be given out at “Shots for Santa” vaccine drive

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An area event hopes to expand vaccine accessibility while bringing on the holiday cheer.

On Tuesday, Bring Back Louisiana will host “Shots for Santa” in City Park. Each newly-vaccinated person will receive a $100 gift card and a free ticket to the driving tour of “Celebration of the Oaks.”

Event Details

Shots for Santa

Tuesday, December 21

Happening from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

Located at City Park’s City Putt (33 Dreyfous Dr., New Orleans, LA 70124)

All awarded tickets can be redeemed anytime before January 2nd.