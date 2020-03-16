Gayle Benson creates Community Assistance Fund for coronavirus impact relief

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson watches the team warm up, before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons’ foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has created a fund to assist area residents impacted by the coronavirus.

Benson kickstarted the Gayle Benson Assistance Fund with a $1 million donation, and many facets of Benson’s business empire will be contributing in a variety of ways.

“We have been meeting and planning a response since the NBA’s announcement to suspend games,” Benson said. “Our meaningful discussions have led to what we believe is the most impactful way to best serve the needs of our community as a whole. The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on our community and businesses of all sizes. We want to do our part to assist those that have been impacted in our community. We are grateful to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for their efforts in helping us get these funds to those in our community facing hardship due to the residual impact of COVID-19.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation will administer the fund and assist with contributions and distributions.

“We were contacted by Mrs. Benson and her executive team to create this fund that will target those most affected by the closure of businesses and events in our city,” GNOF President and CEO Andy Kopplin said. “Mrs. Benson, with her organizations, has always been someone that this community looks to for leadership. Today is no different. We were so honored when she reached out to us to make a $1 million contribution to start the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund.”

Benson will also establish an Arena Assistance Fund to help employees impacted by the pause of the NBA season. Dixie Beer will also donate $1 of all case equivalents for the next 30 days to the Louisiana Restaurant Association’s For Employee Relief Fund, and the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund will match donations dollar-for-dollar.

In addition, $100,000 will be allocated to the New Orleans Business Alliance’s Gig Economy Relief Fund.

“This weekend, we were contacted by Mrs. Benson’s executive team to see where the most affected areas of our economy were being hardest hit,”New Orleans Business Alliance President and CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr., said. “They wanted to find out the most efficient and powerful way to help. I am pleased to say that through Mrs. Benson’s $1 million donation, the New Orleans Business Alliance will receive $100,000 to aid ‘gig economy’ workers in New Orleans. We are grateful for their continued generosity, civic leadership and partnership. With continued civic leadership like Mrs. Benson’s, we will get through this together. ”

Anyone wishing to support the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund can contact the Greater New Orleans Foundation by emailing Allie Betts at allie@gnof.org or by visiting https://www.gnof.org/benson.