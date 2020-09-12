Gatorade doing their part to keep NFL players safe this season

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock (10772602er) Gatorade bottles behind the bench during pre-game activities before the Kansas City Chiefs versus Houston Texans NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo Texans Chiefs Football, Kansas City, United States – 10 Sep 2020

You might have noticed during Thursday night’s NFL season kick-off that the sidelines look different this year due to COVID-19 and part of that is how Gatorade is servicing players.

Gatorade collaborated with the NFL and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) for custom football solutions to reduce potential exposure through cross-contamination or accidental sharing.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock (10772602eb) Gatorade bottles are brought onto the field during pre-game activities before the Kansas City Chiefs versus Houston Texans NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo Texans Chiefs Football, Kansas City, United States – 10 Sep 2020

Updates include:

Personalized bottles for each player to avoid cross-contamination

Additional towels to account for more single-occasion use

New-to-the NFL storage solutions: Bottle trees on wheels to help service timeouts Bench troughs, to help organize and store these items safely on the sidelines



Yep, Gatorade says no more to spraying one bottle into 4 guys’ mouths during timeouts.