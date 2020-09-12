Gatorade doing their part to keep NFL players safe this season

You might have noticed during Thursday night’s NFL season kick-off that the sidelines look different this year due to COVID-19 and part of that is how Gatorade is servicing players.
Gatorade collaborated with the NFL and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) for custom football solutions to reduce potential exposure through cross-contamination or accidental sharing.
Updates include:
- Personalized bottles for each player to avoid cross-contamination
- Additional towels to account for more single-occasion use
- New-to-the NFL storage solutions:
- Bottle trees on wheels to help service timeouts
- Bench troughs, to help organize and store these items safely on the sidelines
Yep, Gatorade says no more to spraying one bottle into 4 guys’ mouths during timeouts.