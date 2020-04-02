Gas prices falling fast: How low will they go?

AAA spokesman says "it's very possible" gas could drop to under $1 per gallon

NEW ORLEANS – There’s irony happening at gas stations across the country. With anxiety on the rise and travel being all but forbidden, it’s cheaper than ever (in recent times!) to fill up your gas tank.

“Anytime that an economy shrinks so does the demand for energy,” explains AAA Public Affairs Specialist Don Redman.

According to AAA, the statewide average price for regular gasoline is $1.87, which is 55 cents cheaper than it was this time last year. Prices have not been this low since March 2016, when the statewide average was $1.74 per gallon.

But it’s not just the fact that everyone is cooped up at home.

“The global impact that the virus is having on demand has really meant a nose dive for prices at the pump, but on top of that, we’re seeing a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia,” Redman explains.

Barrels of crude oil that normally sell for between $50 and $65 each are now around $22, according to Redman, who says the cost of crude generally counts for about half the amount consumers pay at the pump.

But will the numbers drop to below a dollar a gallon and if so, will it stay that way?

“It’s very possible in the coming weeks,” says Redman, noting that the wholesale price of gasoline is lower than it’s been in nearly 20 years.

Please remember to use disposable gloves when dispensing gas, and wash your hands thoroughly with hot, soapy water every 20 minutes, but especially after a visit to the gas station.

Right now AAA offices are closed for person-to-person consults, but the roadside assistance teams are 100 percent operational, Redman says.