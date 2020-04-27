Future dates and sites for COVID-19 community testing announced

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans Health Department, LCMC Health and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) will continue their mobile testing campaign across the metro area over the coming weeks.

This week, April 28 through May 1, the mobile testing site will be at the Marrero Community Center at 1861 Ames Blvd. Testing will go from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a delayed start of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

As of now, testing at all upcoming sites will be from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day or until the allotted 250 tests have been administered. Times are subject to change depending on weather.

Future dates and locations are as follows:

May 4th-6th: First Grace United Methodist Church at Comisky Park (3401 Canal St.), Mid-City

May 7th-9th: Franklin Avenue Baptist Church (8282 I-10 Service Road), New Orleans East

May 11th-13th: Orleans and Claiborne avenues, Mid-City

May 14th-16th: Algiers, location TBD

May 18th-20th: Martin Luther King Elementary School (1617 Caffin Ave.), Lower Ninth Ward

May 21st-23rd: Original Morning Star FGBC (1462 Marais St.), Desire

May 26th-29th: New Orleans East, location TBD

June 1st-3rd: Woodmere Elementary School (3191 Alex Kornman Blvd, Harvey), Westbank

For more information, you can visit ready.nola.gov or text COVIDNOLA to 888777.