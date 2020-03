Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La - Rachael Beck is a photographer.

And a mom.

Of six kids.

Like everybody lately, her life has changed.

She's home with her kids.

Her photography studio has moved outdoors.

Out into her neighborhood.

That's where she's taking pictures of her neighbors.

Her friends.

They're doing just what they're doing in the time of a crisis.

WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood has a story that is picture perfect.