Friday Update: Louisiana coronavirus cases reach 26,140 with 1,601 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 26,140.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,601.

Of the 26,140 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,697 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 286 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH presumes at least 14,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Orleans Parish now has 6,286 confirmed cases, with 392 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 5,985 cases and 323 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.