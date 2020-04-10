Friday Update: 19,253 cases statewide and 755 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 750 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 19,253.

The latest tally sets the death total at 755 statewide, up from 702 yesterday.

Of the 19,253 cases in Louisiana right now, 2,054 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 479 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Over 85,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 5,100 tests.

Orleans Parish now has 5,416 confirmed cases, with 225 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 4,678 cases and 165 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

All but one parish, Tensas, has reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.