Friday, May 22, drive in movie at Bucktown Marina to support local businesses

NEW ORLEANS – Z Event Company invites you to enjoy a flashback to the era of Drive-in Movies. The event will be hosted in the grassy field next to the Bucktown Marina (over the levee in Bucktown near the Coast Guard station), featuring a 40 foot screen to project Grease (1978). This iconic film is an outrageously fun and classic musical for the whole family. Food and beverage options will be available for purchase.

“We are giving back to our community the best way we know how– by putting on an enjoyable event with built-in social distancing allowing families to share a car and a show!” says Z Event founder Susan Zackin. -Dressing in costume and singing along is encouraged!

“In some ways, COVID is encouraging us to enjoy simple pleasures like bike riding, getting outdoors and now drive-in movies! It feels like stepping back in time, so Grease is perfect,” adds Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken who helped suggest the Bucktown Harbor site.

The drive-in will be open Friday May 22. Limited tickets will be sold. (In the case of a quick sell out, Z will consider an additional screening Saturday night).

Entry to the Bucktown Marina park will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, for ticket holders to park and begin enjoying food and beverages.

*All cars must be parked by 7:30 p.m. with the film rolling promptly at 8:00 p.m.

Advance food purchase will be available along with ticket purchase on the Eventbrite website. Pre-ordering is recommended, as we cannot ensure availability otherwise. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase as well as snacks.

Tickets are limited. $25.00 for each vehicle and driver, $15 per additional passenger. In the event of cancellation due to bad weather, tickets will be honored at a rescheduled date.

Z Event Company and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will enforce social distancing guidelines. We ask that you remain in the comfort of your vehicle, except to purchase food or utilize restrooms.

To purchase tickets, go to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-night-a-special-showing-of-grease-tickets-104368310426