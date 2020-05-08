Friday COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 30,855 with 2,154 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 30,855.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,154.

Of the 30,855 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,359 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 185 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 20,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Orleans Parish now has 6,645 confirmed cases, with 463 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 6,610 cases and 392 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.