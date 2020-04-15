Fresh Market asking customers to wear masks just as its workers already do

WGNO — Grocery store chain The Fresh Market is now asking that its customers also wear masks while shopping inside its stores. The chain already requires workers to wear the masks. It has also installed protective shields at checkout stands and markers on the floor to encourage social distancing.

The company says that unless it is already mandated by a state or local ordinance, shoppers will not be prevented from shopping if they fail to wear a mask. It also says that stores will do their best to accommodate shoppers who are not wearing masks.

In a written statement announcing the new policy, The Fresh Market says that acceptable masks, or face coverings, include medical masks or other homemade cloth face coverings like scarves, bandanas and handkerchiefs.

“We would ask that guests who wish to shop in our stores take this additional step to be consistent across all of our store locations and better ensure the safety of our communities,” the announcement ends.

The new request took affect Tuesday, April 14 and included signage at stores to inform shoppers.