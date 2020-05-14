French Quarter Pandemic: An Unusual Drive Through

NEW ORLEANS – In just a couple of days, the historic streets of the French Quarter will come back to life with locals and tourists enjoying the music, food, smells and culture of this 300 year old neighborhood.

We took a ride last night down Bourbon Street and around the French Quarter. We wanted one last look at a sight we never want to see again. An empty French Quarter where bars, hotels and restaurants were closed and boarded.

It was surreal and eerie. On a street normally packed with people and music filling the air, there was emptiness.

The streets were silent. No noise. Surprisingly it smelled fresh and clean.

We saw just a few people who live in the Quarter enjoying a peaceful walk. Another couple walking their dog. A few people riding bikes. It was strange.

Be Safe and Healthy New Orleans.