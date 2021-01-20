Free webinar on COVID-19 concerns in African-American community set for Friday

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Community Partnerships and Health Equity will host a free webinar on “COVID-19 Vaccines: A Conversation with the African-American Community” on Friday, Jan. 22.

Medical professionals will discuss the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccine that continue to roll out in Louisiana, as well as address generational concerns regarding healthcare and vaccinations in the Black community.

LA COVID-19 Task Force

Panelists include: Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of the LDH Office of Community Partnerships and Health Equity; Dr. Takeisha Davis, CEO of New Orleans East Hospital; Dr. Eric Griggs, Louisiana Health Promotion Ambassador; Dr. Corey Hebert, medical director at Dillard University; Dr. Earnest Ricks, pharmacist; Monteic A. Sizer, executive director of the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority; and Terrie N. Sterling, registered nurse and healthcare administrator.

Those interested in attending the free webinar should register via zoom here.