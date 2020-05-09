Free walk-up testing continues in New Orleans neighborhoods next week

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares to take a sample for a COVID-19 test during a drive-in testing outreach in the parking lot of a church in Kansas City, Mo. As more U.S. states push to reopen their economies, many are falling short on one of the federal government’s essential criteria for doing so — having an efficient system to track people who have been physically near a person infected person with the coronavius. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department, LCMC Health, and LSU Health Sciences will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at walk-up sites in New Orleans neighborhoods next week.

Free testing will be available at the Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St.) Monday, May 11 through Wednesday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until the daily maximum number of tests has been reached. Mid-week, testing will move to the Cut-Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.) on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the daily maximum number of tests has been reached.

Anyone 18 years of age or older who believes he or she may have been recently exposed to COVID-19 or recently had symptoms of the virus is encouraged to get tested. Results are expected to be online and delivered via phone within two to three days.

To date, this program has tested nearly 3,600 residents in the region since its inception on April 21. The City of New Orleans will continue to bring testing to neighborhoods that have been hard hit by COVID-19 and where residents may have less access to other testing options. Upcoming dates and locations are listed at ready.nola.gov/mobile-testing.

Virus testing is a key component in the fight against COVID-19 and will be integral to the safe and phased reopening of New Orleans. Based on federal guidelines, four to five percent of the population needs to be tested each month, which is between 500 to 600 tests per day in Orleans Parish. This free testing program will continue to contribute greatly toward that milestone.