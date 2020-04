JEFFERSON PARISH – More than 20,000 free face masks will be handed out this week in Jefferson Parish.

On Tuesday, Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker and Councilman Dominick Impastato distributed 10,000 washable, cloth masks on Williams Blvd.

On Thursday, Councilman Deano Bonano will host a free mask giveaway at the Harahan Volunteer Fire Department, Station 25, 1115 Hickory Avenue, Harahan, LA 70123. Masks will be given out on the Dickory side of the Fire Station.