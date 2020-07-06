Free COVID-19 testing in Tangipahoa Parish throughout the month of July

The following list of free COVID-19 mobile testing sites are available to all citizens from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. throughout the month of July.
Results should be returned within 7 to 10 business days by phone or mail.
Week 1
- Monday 7/6/2020
- Florida Parishes Arena 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite, La. 70422
- Tuesday 7/7/2020
- Florida Parishes Arena 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite, La. 70422
- Wednesday 7/8/2020
- Kentwood High School 603 9th Street, Kentwood, La. 70444
Week 2
- Monday 7/13/2020
- Roseland State Warehouse 62142 Industrial Park AV, Roseland, La. 70456
- Tuesday 7/14/2020
- Roseland State Warehouse 62142 Industrial Park AV, Roseland, La. 70456
- Wednesday 7/15/2020
- Nesom Middle School 14417 LA 442, Tickfaw, La. 70466
Week 3
- Monday 7/20/2020
- Loranger High School 19404 Hiatt Road, Loranger, La. 70446
- Tuesday 7/21/2020
- Ponchatoula Lions Club 750 E. Pine Street, Ponchatoula, La. 70454
- Wednesday 7/22/2020
- Ponchatoula Lions Club 750 E. Pine Street, Ponchatoula, La. 70454
Week 4
- Monday 7/27/2020
- SELU University Ctr 800 W Uni Ave., Hammond, La. 70402
- Tuesday 7/28/2020
- SELU University Ctr 800 W Uni Ave., Hammond, La. 70402
- Wednesday 7/29/2020
- Crossgate Church 22494 E U.S. Hwy 190, Robert, La. 70455