Free COVID-19 testing in Tangipahoa Parish throughout the month of July

NEW ORLEANS - After months of monitoring the rapidly evolving circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane's have decided to cancel the 2020 festival to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of its guests, restaurants and team members. The three-day festival was set to celebrate its fifth anniversary with new guest experiences, including new activations and restaurants this fall.

FCF organizers were initially optimistic that the threat of the virus would pass and allow events to happen safely later in the year. However, recent data suggests that the U.S. is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. With most states, including Louisiana, experiencing increases in new cases, and a slowdown of reopening, organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 festival.