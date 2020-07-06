Watch Now
Free COVID-19 testing in Tangipahoa Parish throughout the month of July

The following list of free COVID-19 mobile testing sites are available to all citizens from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. throughout the month of July.

Results should be returned within 7 to 10 business days by phone or mail.

Week 1

  • Monday 7/6/2020
    • Florida Parishes Arena 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite, La. 70422
  • Tuesday 7/7/2020
    • Florida Parishes Arena 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite, La.  70422
  • Wednesday 7/8/2020
    • Kentwood High School 603 9th Street, Kentwood, La.  70444

Week 2

  • Monday 7/13/2020
    • Roseland State Warehouse  62142 Industrial Park AV, Roseland, La. 70456
  • Tuesday 7/14/2020
    • Roseland State Warehouse 62142 Industrial Park AV, Roseland, La. 70456
  • Wednesday 7/15/2020
    • Nesom Middle School  14417 LA 442, Tickfaw, La. 70466

Week 3

  • Monday 7/20/2020
    • Loranger High School  19404 Hiatt Road, Loranger, La.  70446      
  • Tuesday 7/21/2020
    • Ponchatoula Lions Club 750 E. Pine Street, Ponchatoula, La. 70454      
  • Wednesday 7/22/2020
    • Ponchatoula Lions Club 750 E. Pine Street, Ponchatoula, La. 70454 

Week 4

  • Monday 7/27/2020
    • SELU University Ctr 800 W Uni Ave., Hammond, La. 70402 
  • Tuesday 7/28/2020
    • SELU University Ctr 800 W Uni Ave., Hammond, La. 70402 
  • Wednesday 7/29/2020
    • Crossgate Church 22494 E U.S. Hwy 190,  Robert, La. 70455 

